Texas' favorite fast-food chain offers delivery for first time ever

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Good news stay-at-home diners: Whataburger will deliver directly to your door. That's right - Double Meat Whataburgers, Texas Toast, Dr Pepper shakes, etc. - can all be ordered up without leaving the couch.

Whataburger's new perk is a first for the 70-year-old chain, and it's offering delivery in Texas and the other nine states it services. Keeping with current safety precautions, the delivery is contactless and orders are packaged in sealed bags.



For delivery, users must place an order using the Whataburger app, select "delivery" at checkout, and input an address. Users may also include special delivery instructions and provide a tip. (Seriously - add a tip.)

Diners can also schedule orders up to 24 hours in advance, a particularly useful feature if one is, say, imbibing during quarantine and wants to plan a little post-party snack.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
