whataburger

Whataburger introducing new food truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whataburger, the fast-food chain turned Texas treasure, is celebrating 70 years of service this weekend and they're making some big moves.

The company announced Tuesday it's expanding to three states for the first time, including Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Plus, the burger chain is also unveiling a Whataburger food truck.

READ ALSO: Couple throws Whataburger themed gender reveal party

The food truck is part of an event designed to support educators, according to Whatburger's website. The event is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

It's unclear where the event will be held or if the food truck will make a stop in the Houston area.

"We've always cared about what you care about," read a statement from Whataburger. "Over the years, the success of schools and students has been a priority for all of us."

In the last year, Whataburger launched a new, modern restaurant design and began offering curbside and delivery services for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.

RELATED STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktexasfoodiesummertexas newsfoodfast food restaurantfood truckwhataburgerburgers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHATABURGER
No more A-frame Whataburger buildings? Here's the new look
New Whataburger menu item has fans' mouths watering
Texas' favorite fast-food chain delivers for first time
Free Whataburger? This deal is on now but it won't last long!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army Secretary on Vanessa Guillen: 'We let her down'
ABC13 hosts town hall on COVID-19 and Latinx community tonight
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Quiet for now as we enter historical peak period for storms
New COVID-19 treatment could stop virus from replicating
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
What does synchronous learning mean for students?
Show More
4-year-old rescued from 12-foot gator by dad and 6 others
Montrose-Westheimer shopping center sold for mixed-use project
Woman's death in SE Houston described as 'very odd'
19 people die from COVID-19 at Missouri City nursing home
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
More TOP STORIES News