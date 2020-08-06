Whataburger introducing new food truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whataburger, the fast-food chain turned Texas treasure, is celebrating 70 years of service this weekend and they're making some big moves.The company announced Tuesday it's expanding to three states for the first time, including Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.Plus, the burger chain is also unveiling a Whataburger food truck.The food truck is part of an event designed to support educators,. The event is scheduled to be held on Thursday.It's unclear where the event will be held or if the food truck will make a stop in the Houston area."We've always cared about what you care about," read a statement from Whataburger. "Over the years, the success of schools and students has been a priority for all of us."In the last year, Whataburger launched a new, modern restaurant design and began offering curbside and delivery services for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.