Boy wears mini Whataburger float for school parade

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- When a school in the San Antonio area announced the theme for its Fiesta parade and festival, one mom knew she had to go the extra mile.

"The parade theme this year was wearable floats, so we knew it had to be big," said Mari Guzman.

That's when Guzman's mother suggested a Whataburger-themed float for her grandson Evan, a student at Hutchins Elementary School.



"My son loved the idea," said Guzman. "We love Whataburger because we used to go with my grandparents every Sunday and since my grandpa passed away, we feel like when we go now, he is somehow still with us."

Guzman said she and her family paid a lot of attention to detail when designing the float.

"We went to Whataburger and they were generous enough to help out," said Guzman. "It started with a simple idea and we kept adding to it. We pulled a couple of all-nighters and then it was done."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan antoniobuzzworthyfamilycostumeswhataburger
