Whataburger-themed cowboy boots on sale, but they're going fast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular Texas fast food burger restaurant is now adding boots to its list of apparel.

If you are looking to purchase new boots for the rodeo this year, Whataburger has just dropped some new merchandise. Custom Justin boots can now be purchased on its website.

The custom boots pay tribute to the fast food restaurant with a design that can be seen all around in orange trimming. At the center of the boots is its iconic the logo.

They come in a variety of sizes. However, if you want to snag a pair, then you might want to act fast.

Some sizes are shown to have already gone out of stock.

The boots are marked at a price of $249.99. If this item is not within your budget, but you would still like to show your appreciation for the restaurant, other items are available at lower prices.

Everything from T-shirts, custom socks, Christmas sweaters, cosmetic bags and ketchup pillows can also be bought on its website.

Look no further! The perfect gift for the fast food lover in your family has arrived.

