What we know about the Angleton family of 3 found dead

A family of three from Angleton who was reported missing on June 13 was found dead days later.Family members became concerned when they hadn't heard from or seen Maya Rivera, 24; Rayshawn Hudson, 28; and their 5-year-old son Rayshawn Jr.According to authorities, the family's vehicle had been found in Rosenberg, and the man who was driving it was arrested on unrelated charges.Investigators said Robert Satterfield allegedly told them where to find the bodies of Rivera, Hudson and their son.Investigators believe that the burned remains they later discovered were those of the family.Satterfield has now been charged with three counts of murder.ABC13 found online state records with Satterfield's long criminal history including theft, assault, evading arrest and terroristic threat charges.Watch the video above to learn more about the investigation.