What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire broke out in the olefins unit of the ExxonMobil plant on Highway 146 near Spur 330 in Baytown.

According to the company's website, the Baytown Refinery began operation in 1920. The company has expanded their complex to include four manufacturing sites.

The Chemical Plant was added to the facility in 1940, and the Olefins Plant began operations in 1979. ExxonMobil claims it is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.

The Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant was built in 1982 and produces chemicals used in plastics such as shrink and stretch film.

The complex occupies about 3,400 acres near the Houston Ship Channel. The company says about 7,000 workers are employed across four manufacturing sites.

This is the second time within a few months that a fire has broken out at an ExxonMobil plant. That previous incident occurred back in March.

