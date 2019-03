EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Stefania Okolie has brief details on the fire at the ExxonMobil plant.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are still investigating the cause behind a fire at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown.Emergency teams are responding to the fire Saturday around 1 p.m. at the complex located 5000 Bayway Drive.ExxonMobil confirmed the fire at the facility, but we are unsure of the cause.Since then, the fire at the refinery was contained and no injuries were reported.Pollution control teams say they are continuing to monitor the air in La Porte and Clear Lake.