uvalde school shooting

Uvalde Shooting: Here is what to expect from the Justice Department's investigation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Justice Department investigation into Uvalde shooting: What to expect

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Department of Justice has opened a review into law enforcement's response at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing," according to a release from the DOJ.

The release goes on to say that the mayor of Uvalde requested the review.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Uvalde school shooting

Many people hope to understand why police seem to have gone against established protocol when dealing with an active shooter.

"I don't think there will be criminal charges that will result, but definitely probably a resignation," explained Shaudra Kellam Lewis, a professor with the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, who studies mass shootings. "At some point, you have to say this is the wrong call."

Authorities have said, under the direction of the Uvalde ISD Police chief, up to 19 police officers waited outside the classroom as children inside called 911, begging for help.

"But, it is troublesome. Remember, he's not the only officer on the scene," explained Lewis. "There are 19 other people, so why did they agree to that? It's hard to say that was a grossly negligent decision when 19 other people obviously agreed with that judgment for 78 minutes."

RELATED: Justice Department to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde school shooting

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas politicsdepartment of justicetexas newsgun violencelawspoliceinvestigationuvalde school shootinginvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
TOP STORIES
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Dolphin boat towed by Coast Guard after losing its steering ability
2 more suspects arrested in connection to killing of Baytown woman
Victim in late teens shot in head during drug sale, deputies say
Man shoots wife thinking she was an intruder, police say
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day service at Houston National Cemetery
Show More
Man attempts to lure teens with cookies, Memorial Village police say
Houston wastewater indicating COVID cases rising ahead of summer
1 killed in shooting at convenience store in SE Houston, HPD says
Hundreds more flights canceled, disrupting Memorial Day weekend
Fire burns home in neighborhood where teen shot to death a week ago
More TOP STORIES News