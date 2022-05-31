Uvalde Shooting: Here is what to expect from the Justice Department's investigation

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Department of Justice has opened a review into law enforcement's response at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde."The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing," according to a release from the DOJ.The release goes on to say that the mayor of Uvalde requested the review.Many people hope to understand why police seem to have gone against established protocol when dealing with an active shooter."I don't think there will be criminal charges that will result, but definitely probably a resignation," explained Shaudra Kellam Lewis, a professor with the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, who studies mass shootings. "At some point, you have to say this is the wrong call."Authorities have said, under the direction of the Uvalde ISD Police chief, up to 19 police officers waited outside the classroom as children inside called 911, begging for help."But, it is troublesome. Remember, he's not the only officer on the scene," explained Lewis. "There are 19 other people, so why did they agree to that? It's hard to say that was a grossly negligent decision when 19 other people obviously agreed with that judgment for 78 minutes."