Houston Korean Festival, pickleball and a dynamic comedy duo top weekend picks

See a tale as old as time, enjoy rich Korean culture at a free festival, and a dynamic duo in Steve Martin and Martin Short prepare to hit Sugar Land.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, we fully expect most of the city to shut it down when our Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees in Games 3 and 4 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday and Sunday. (Check out CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler's best food and drink options here.)

Otherwise, this weekend offers a beastly affair onstage, a lively cultural celebration, and one of the hottest food festivals on the calendar each year. Gorgeous homes unlock their doors for visitors to tour, Thursday is a total drag, and two comic legends come to town for some serious silliness.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, October 20

Houston Audubon presents Avian Affair

Houston Audubon will celebrate the connection between art and nature at its annual fundraising dinner. The evening includes a seated dinner, a silent auction featuring works from local artists, a visit from art cars, a raptor experience, stilt walkers, and more colorful fun, all in the name of raising awareness and funds to protect local habitat for birds and wildlife and create equitable opportunities for people to enjoy nature-based experiences. The evening keynote will be delivered by nationally-acclaimed artist Dixie Friend Gay, who is best known for her numerous public art commissions. 6 p.m.

Moores Opera Center presents La Belle et la Bte (Beauty and the Beast)

Merging film and opera, Jean Cocteau's classic 1946 film adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" (as Jean Marais as the saddest monster ever put on film) comes to life anew with a beautiful and arresting score by Philip Glass. The Moores Opera Center will be the first university opera program to produce this seminal work by two of the most important artists of modern times. Michael Riesman, music director of the Philip Glass Ensemble, joins the University of Houston as guest conductor for this special production. 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. Sunday).

RuPaul's Drag Race: Night Of The Living Drag

It's that time again to watch all your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race alumni get spooky with it. The 11th annual show features "Boogieman" (aka Yvie Oddly) in their return from the Inferno to hunt the Souls of Seven Sinful Queens. The event will also include Aquaria the Sloth, Asia O'Hara the Envying, Bosco the Lusting, DeJa Skye the Greedy, Kim Chi the Glutton, Lady Camden the Proud, Rosé the Vain, and Vanessa Vanjie the Wrathful, in one of the deadliest spectacles of drag to tour the world. 8 p.m.

For the rest of the weekend guide, including when you can see Steve Martin and Martin Short and enjoy the rich culture and heritage of the Korean Festival at Discovery Green