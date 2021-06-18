What to binge on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap.
Andrea Yates: 20 years later
It was a tragedy that saddened the nation and brought postpartum illness into the spotlight. On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates drowned her five small children one by one in the bathtub of her Clear Lake home.
Yates is now 56.
We're looking back at the case and where Yates is today.
Now streaming, the "Andrea Yates: 20 Years Later" collection features seven different stories, including a nearly 20-minute special, a reporter's notebook with ABC13's Jessica Willey detailing accounts from Yates attorney to the paramedic who responded to the family's home, and the chilling testimony from 2002.
Making history with Juneteenth
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which makes Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas - two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
In our "Juneteenth" collection featuring 30 stories, learn about why this is so important in American history and the people who pushed for years, sometimes decades, to make this national recognition happen.
While you're streaming, look for the special "Our America: Black Freedom" and be sure to carve time to meet Opal Lee, known as the grandmother of Juneteenth.
Now 94, Lee has literally walked miles to make Juneteenth a day the entire country honors.
Look for these titles on demand:
- 'Absolute Equality' mural in Galveston shows history of Juneteenth
- Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
- Juneteenth food: How red plays role in celebratory cuisine
- The importance of building Black wealth for future generations
- Galveston: This is where Juneteenth began
Lawson's Legacy
You know that last name. It's a powerful one in the Houston community.
Reverend Bill Lawson wanted to be a cartoonist. Instead, he became Houston's Pastor.
In the ABC13 original "Lawson Legacy," Rev. Lawson and his family are sharing candid, never-heard-before stories of his life's journey, including peacefully integrating Houston and empowering it to become the most diverse city in America, his tireless community outreach, and how a letter written on a dare led to the love of his life.
Lawson is the founding pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward.
He's also the dad of ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson.
Melanie joins the special along with ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover. Find it in our Binge This! and Juneteenth collections.
Celebrating Pride Month
June is Pride Month, and in Houston, it's a time to celebrate the individuality and diversity of the LGBTQ+ Community.
It's also an opportunity to raise awareness and combat stereotypes and bias.
We're sharing these unique stories, putting a spotlight on everyone from the "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant-turned-activist making history in politics, to how a Montrose bar pivoted to help those struggling with unemployment and underemployment through the pandemic.
ABC13 will air a Pride special on June 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Until then, here are some of the additional titles to watch on-demand.
- Honey Mahogany: From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to history-maker
- How COVID lockdown helped trans woman explore gender identity
- Pride Houston announces 2021 grand marshal nominees
- LOOK BACK: Best of the 2019 Houston Pride Festival and Parade
- LOOK BACK: 2018 Houston Pride Parade
- 'Pose' stars tackle anti-trans violence
- Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend shares her journey
- 'Be Your Own Rainbow' project gives back to LGBTQ
- PRIDE Pantry opens in Montrose
- LGBTQ community steps up to help Pearl Bar survive
ABC13 has also teamed up with Legacy Community Health for information on events and ways to support the community.
Get away to Italy
Well, we can't really give you a trip to Italy or the Riviera, but after you watch the new Pixar film, "Luca," you may want to take a trip.
"Luca" follows the story of two boys who just happen to also be sea creatures, and their adventures in the water and on land. Director Enrico Casarosa says the story came from his own childhood
"I really wanted to talk about how do friends help us grow up. And what is it about these people that are very different from us that somehow help us find our identity?" Casarosa said.
"Luca" is streaming now on Disney+.
Watch an exclusive clip in our "On the Red Carpet" collection.
More local news when you need it
We're (finally) emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed many people's schedules.
If you have had to shift a bit, we're still here for you.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but for those still thinking about changing out of their pajamas (or maybe you'll never have to because work from home!), we have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
You can also stream our newscasts on weekend mornings.
