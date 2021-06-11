What to binge on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap.
Vanessa Guillen's fiancé speaks in first national TV interview since her death
Juan Cruz says he wants justice for his beloved.
Cruz is Vanessa Guillen's fiancé, and for the first time since her death, he is sharing memories about her in a national TV interview with ABC News.
Cruz proposed to Guillen in March 2020 and shared that she'd always been a fitness fanatic.
"When Houston went on lockdown (for COVID-19), she was really frustrated because the gyms were closed. She would be like, 'Let me carry you so I can do squats,'" said Cruz.
He last saw her on April 19, 2020, three days before she went missing. The Houston native's remains were found on June 30, 2020.
Cruz talked about her murder and the answers he wants from the Army.
While the "20/20" special airs Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC13, you can also stream more stories on Guillen, with coverage following her disappearance to the investigation one year later.
What has reopening been like for Houston's restaurant industry?
While some of our local restaurants are seeing customers return, we know that there are many restaurants who had to shut their doors permanently due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Beard Award-winning chef and Houston restaurateur Chris Shepherd described most days since Texas reopened like a country line dance: one step forward, two steps back.
Shepherd was among the panelists who joined ABC13's Pooja Lodhia and Chaz Miller for a town hall on the struggle for Houston restaurant owners to stay open and what lies ahead.
You can watch the conversation in our Action 13 Town Halls collection.
Celebrating Pride Month
June is Pride Month, and in Houston, it's a time to celebrate the individuality and diversity of the LGBTQ+ Community.
It's also an opportunity to raise awareness and combat stereotypes and bias.
We're sharing these unique stories, putting a spotlight on everyone from the "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant-turned-activist making history in politics, to how a Montrose bar pivoted to help those struggling with unemployment and underemployment through the pandemic.
ABC13 will air a Pride special on June 26 at 6:30 p.m.
ABC13 has also teamed up with Legacy Community Health for information on events and ways to support the community.
Follow this link to see how you can get involved!
Want to get into some mischief this weekend?
The next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking us on a journey with Asgard's God of Mischief, a.k.a., Loki.
"Loki," the live-action Marvel series, pushes us deeper into the world of the villain, played by Tom Hiddleston.
If you're new to Loki's antics, it's best to keep your head on a swivel.
For starters, the guy loves power. He's also a constant schemer and a master of manipulation and deceit, so, uh, we wouldn't tell him deep, dark secrets or anything you don't want used against you.
The MCU has quite the timeline, so where does this series fall? It's set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," and the Marvel character is forced to help fix the mess he made, or in other words, fixing the break in time that he caused.
We don't know how you fix time, but it sounds like wild nonetheless.
Prepare yourself for the series by checking out everything you need to know in our On the Red Carpet collection. Then head over to Disney+ and buckle up for a shape-shifting, hypnotic, mystical ride!
Unsolved with Courtney Fischer
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished and their cases have gone cold.
But when the missing go unreported, victims' faces fade from the headlines and even the best video can't identify a murderer. Do their cases go unsolved forever?
READ: 13 UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
That's what our own Courtney Fischer has been digging into for years.
And now you can join the investigation in our special series Unsolved.
It's streaming right now on Hulu. A true crime series you'll want to add to your binge list.
You can also find each episode in the 13 Unsolved show on our free ABC13 streaming apps.
