Hostage deal: More details about tentative release of Israeli hostages amid ceasefire

There are more details about how the tentative release of Israeli hostages will play out today from an Israeli source with direct knowledge of the current plan.

GAZA -- A four-day ceasefire is in effect in the Middle East after a deal was reached between Israel and Hamas in an effort to release Israeli hostages and bring aid to Gaza.

Israeli officials confirm that a preliminary list of names of the hostages has been received and that they are in touch with families.

The ceasefire has been an international effort, brokered by the Qataris, Egyptians, and Americans. A senior U.S. official told ABC News that President Biden has been very hands-on in the hostage negotiations.

Now, there is a lot of anticipation for the first release of hostages, who are set to be freed in mere hours.

Israeli officials announced that a ceasefire began early at midnight Eastern Time on Friday. Qatari officials expect the first hostages in the initial group released by Hamas to be 13 women and children in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The deal will last four days.

The families of hostages remain hopeful despite delays.

"I still fear for his life and we know nothing about him, about his medical situation and so on. It's a nightmare to wait," said Ilay David.

Once the hostages have been freed, the Red Cross will take them one by one across an undisclosed area of the border before handing them over to IDF. From there, the hostages will undergo a medical exam and then be allowed to speak to their families over the phone.

Based on their medical needs, officials say hostages will go to one of five designated hospitals.

There, everyone will be debriefed -- except for the children -- before being reunited with their families.

When asked if he expects the youngest known American hostage Abigail Adan to be released, President Biden said, "fingers crossed."

Hamas says that during the ceasefire, Israeli planes will also stop flying over the Northern Gaza Strip for six hours a day.