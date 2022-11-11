Silver Slugger award 2022: Yordan Alvarez wins honor as AL designated hitter; Jose Altuve for AL 2B

Worth reminding: The Astros acquired Yordan Alvarez from the Dodgers for relief pitcher Josh Fields in 2016.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One was the best-hitting second baseman in baseball, stat-wise. The other launched home run balls like he was in a space race with Jeff Bezos.

Both are Houston Astros stars named to the American League Silver Sluggers team.

Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez learned of their latest achievement on Thursday, still feeling the rush of a World Series championship win.

Bat-maker Louisville Slugger announced the 2022 winners, which are divided by league and given to one player each at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, catcher, designated hitter, and utility player. Three players who primarily play in the outfield are also chosen, regardless of their exact position.

Altuve was named the best slugger in the AL at second base. It's his sixth career Silver Slugger and his first since 2018, which was his fifth of five straight. He led all players in the majors at his position in hits, runs scored, home runs, and on-base percentage plus slugging, or OPS.

Alvarez is a first-time Silver Slugger recipient, earning his honor as the top hitting AL designated hitter. He batted .306 with a career-high 37 home runs, 97 runs batted in, 95 runs, 29 doubles, 78 walks and a 1.019 OPS in 135 games for the Astros this season.

Alvarez and Altuve are two of the 13 Astros in franchise history to win the award since its inception in 1980.

