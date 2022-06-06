Astros officially announce Yordan Alvarez's extension after slugger launches 4 HRs in 6 games

469 feet Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ever since Yordan Alvarez's contract extension waslast Friday, all the Astros' slugger has done is crush baseballs.General Manager James Click and Alvarez will be front and center for a news conference Monday to announce the designated hitter's six-year deal.Alvarez and the 'Stros returned home after going 6-3 during a nine-game road trip. A handful of those games best displayed the power and hitting consistency that the Astros are reportedly willing to invest $115 million on.In a six-game span during the road trip, No. 44 crushed four home runs, measuring 426, 444, 456, and a career-high 469 feet. All combined, Alvarez managed to launch one-third of a mile's worth of long balls.Alvarez also flirted with hitting the Astros' first cycle since 2013. He was a double shy of the single-game accomplishment during Houston's win over Kansas City on Sunday.The Cuba native, who turns 25 on June 27, is earning $764,600 this current season, which is actually a raise from the $609,000 he earned last season.The reported deal also represents the biggest contract ever for a player whose primary position is designated hitter and guarantees him $26 million a year for the free-agent seasons, according to sources. The deal is the fifth largest for a player who has yet to reach arbitration, behind Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year, $340 million contract, Wander Franco's 11-year, $182 million extension, Buster Posey's eight-year, $159 million deal and Mike Trout's six-year, $144.5 million agreement.Alvarez's 16 homers puts him in a tie for second-most in the Majors and second-most in the American League.And to remind Astros fans how the team got here with someone who will be a sure-fire All-Star selection this season, Houston acquired the then-unknown Alvarez in a 2015 trade with the Dodgers, shipping out relief pitcher Josh Fields, who is currently out of baseball.