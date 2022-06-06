Astros officially announce Yordan Alvarez's extension after slugger launches 4 HRs in 6 games

General Manager James Click and Alvarez will be front and center for a news conference Monday to announce the designated hitter's six-year deal.
Alvarez and the 'Stros returned home after going 6-3 during a nine-game road trip. A handful of those games best displayed the power and hitting consistency that the Astros are reportedly willing to invest $115 million on.
The video above is from a previous report.
In a six-game span during the road trip, No. 44 crushed four home runs, measuring 426, 444, 456, and a career-high 469 feet. All combined, Alvarez managed to launch one-third of a mile's worth of long balls.
469 feet Monday— Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) June 5, 2022
444 feet Monday
427 feet Friday
456 feet Sunday
Oh...and $115,000,000 from his new 6-year contract
Good week of big numbers for the big man https://t.co/7y9TorZ4s9
Alvarez also flirted with hitting the Astros' first cycle since 2013. He was a double shy of the single-game accomplishment during Houston's win over Kansas City on Sunday.
The Cuba native, who turns 25 on June 27, is earning $764,600 this current season, which is actually a raise from the $609,000 he earned last season.
The reported deal also represents the biggest contract ever for a player whose primary position is designated hitter and guarantees him $26 million a year for the free-agent seasons, according to sources. The deal is the fifth largest for a player who has yet to reach arbitration, behind Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year, $340 million contract, Wander Franco's 11-year, $182 million extension, Buster Posey's eight-year, $159 million deal and Mike Trout's six-year, $144.5 million agreement.
Alvarez's 16 homers puts him in a tie for second-most in the Majors and second-most in the American League.
And to remind Astros fans how the team got here with someone who will be a sure-fire All-Star selection this season, Houston acquired the then-unknown Alvarez in a 2015 trade with the Dodgers, shipping out relief pitcher Josh Fields, who is currently out of baseball.
ESPN contributed to this report.
For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.