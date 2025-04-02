Are the Montrose bridge lights back on? City official says work is underway to restore lighting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montrose bridge lights are making a comeback.

Divers may have already noticed them on the Hazard Street Bridge above the Southwest Freeway near downtown. It is the first bridge to get new lights in years.

Councilwoman Abbie Kamin sent out a news release on Wednesday, saying the city has teamed up with Houston First -- the organization responsible for promoting the city and bringing in tourism -- to get the lights back on.

The colorful lights were installed in 2017 and were a hit with Houstonians. But they were unreliable and soon became an eyesore. Eventually, they went dark because they lost funding to other projects.

RELATED: City of Houston to discuss spending nearly $3M to fix lights on Southwest Freeway bridge

At one point, the city offered to help Houston First repair the lights but Mayor John Whitmire pulled the funding, saying the lights were not a priority.

Kamin said the new lighting on the other bridges will be rolled out in phases.

It's still not clear how much it will cost.

RELATED: Only 1 'no' logged in vote to commit $2.6M to reviving Montrose bridge lights