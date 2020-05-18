Gov. Abbott to announce next step to reopen Texas

On Monday, Gov. Abbott will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. in regard to the state's continued safe and strategic reopening.
At the beginning of May, Gov. Abbott laid out his plan on reopening.
Phase one began May 1, with the reopening of all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums, but with the occupancy capped at 25 percent.
Today we enter phase two, which opened more businesses, including gyms.
Gov. Abbott's announcement will be streamed live on ABC13.com
Phase two of reopening getting underway in Texas. Details on @abc13houston as we travel to Austin for today’s announcement from Gov Abbott #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Mp8ueI5XSL— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) May 18, 2020
SEE ALSO:
Houston's top medical expert says more coronavirus cases doesn't mean it's getting worse
Texas Reopening: Gov. Abbott lays out his plan
Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.