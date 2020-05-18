Gov. Abbott to announce next step to reopen Texas

Phase two of reopening getting underway in Texas. Details on @abc13houston as we travel to Austin for today’s announcement from Gov Abbott #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Mp8ueI5XSL — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) May 18, 2020

As we enter the second phase of Gov. Greg Abbott's three phase plan to reopen the Lone Star State, he is expected to announce more details on what is next.On Monday, Gov. Abbott will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. in regard to the state's continued safe and strategic reopening.At the beginning of May, Gov. Abbott laid out his plan on reopening.Phase one began May 1, with the reopening of all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums, but with the occupancy capped at 25 percent.Today we enter phase two, which opened more businesses, including gyms.Gov. Abbott's announcement will be streamed live on ABC13.com