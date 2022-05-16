Parents arrested after 2-year-old boy's 'questionable' death in Wharton County, records show

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As authorities continue investigating what they call a "questionable" death of a 2-year-old boy in Wharton County, the boy's parents were arrested on Monday, records show.Wharton County records show Rebecca Hart was arrested and charged with capital murder of a child under 10, along with her husband, Eddie Escamia, who was arrested with endangerment to a child/imminent danger of bodily injury.According to a release from the sheriff's office, an autopsy was performed by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office, which handles examinations for Wharton County, on Tuesday, May 10.The autopsy determined that there were extensive injury and trauma to the head, leading to 2-year-old Daniel Escamia's death. It was also concluded that this injury occurred more than once and over a period of time, Wharton Co. Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.Officials believe the child received continued physical abuse for some time."I would like to take a moment to pay my respects to the innocent young child in this case, for he did not deserve this. Nor did Daniel have a voice to report the horrific abuse," Srubar said.On Monday, May 9, Wharton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a medical emergency call regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old boy at a home. The 2-year-old was taken by an ambulance to the emergency room at El Campo Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.Family members said Daniel was rushed to the hospital from his home outside El Campo, where he lived with his mother and father.Daniel's 3-year-old sister and 9-month-old brother were removed from their home, authorities said.An investigation remains active and ongoing, the sheriff said.