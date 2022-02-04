Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash westbound on Westpark Toll Road in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten cars were involved in an accident on the Westpark Toll Road Thursday night after drivers hit a patch of ice, according to Fort Bend County constable deputies.The crash happened on the westbound lanes along the toll road near FM 1464.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 minor injuries have been reported in the crash.Deputies were working to shut down other icy roads in the county.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.