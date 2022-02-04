icy roads

Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash westbound on Westpark Toll Road in Fort Bend County

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten cars were involved in an accident on the Westpark Toll Road Thursday night after drivers hit a patch of ice, according to Fort Bend County constable deputies.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes along the toll road near FM 1464.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 minor injuries have been reported in the crash.

SEE ALSO: List of roads Houston-area roads reported to have ice

Deputies were working to shut down other icy roads in the county.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


SEE ALSO:

Tips for safe driving on icy road conditions

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycar crashcar accidenticy roadsroad safetytrafficroad closurecrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICY ROADS
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Texas National Guard now scattered across state to help
Houston's skyline dimmer, but not yet 'lights out'
Judge Hidalgo calls lit up downtown skyscrapers 'maddening'
TOP STORIES
Icy bridges possible as temps drop into the 20s overnight
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Child in critical condition after NE Harris Co. shooting, sheriff says
ERCOT predicts peak demand Friday morning
Here's how to watch ABC13's news and weather updates 24/7
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Former officer accused of asking for sexual favors during traffic stop
Show More
Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop
Search underway for 3 shooting suspects in Crosby, authorities say
Houston Asian businesses look to Lunar New Year for pandemic rebound
En Español: ERCOT predice demanda de electricidad récord el viernes
Houston restaurant employee says thief pressed gun against her back
More TOP STORIES News