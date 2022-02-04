Ice reported on Houston-area roads

US 290 and Badtke

290 eastbound lanes at Beltway 8-West

Greenhouse and Rebel Yell Drive

Flyovers of I-10 and 99 are not passable

SH-99 over FM 1093 as well as the flyover connectors to the Westpark Tollway

I-10 westbound at FM-359

West Sam Houston Tollway southbound at Katy Freeway

Westbound lanes of Westpark Tollway at Harris-Fort Bend County line

Westpark Tollway eastbound at Southwest Freeway

Westpark Tollway westbound at Westheimer Place Drive

Southbound lanes of I-69 at Cottonwood Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the arctic front moving through our area, icy conditions have been reported in the following locations:Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.