Ice reported on Houston-area roads

Ice reported on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the arctic front moving through our area, icy conditions have been reported in the following locations:

  • US 290 and Badtke
  • 290 eastbound lanes at Beltway 8-West
  • Greenhouse and Rebel Yell Drive
  • Flyovers of I-10 and 99 are not passable
  • SH-99 over FM 1093 as well as the flyover connectors to the Westpark Tollway
  • I-10 westbound at FM-359
  • West Sam Houston Tollway southbound at Katy Freeway
  • Westbound lanes of Westpark Tollway at Harris-Fort Bend County line
  • Westpark Tollway eastbound at Southwest Freeway
  • Westpark Tollway westbound at Westheimer Place Drive


  • Southbound lanes of I-69 at Cottonwood Church


TxDOT crews prepare Houston roads as temperatures continue to drop into Friday

Tips for safe driving on icy road conditions
Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road
