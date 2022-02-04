Ice reported on Houston-area roads

- US 290 and Badtke
- 290 eastbound lanes at Beltway 8-West
- Greenhouse and Rebel Yell Drive
- Flyovers of I-10 and 99 are not passable
- SH-99 over FM 1093 as well as the flyover connectors to the Westpark Tollway
- I-10 westbound at FM-359
- West Sam Houston Tollway southbound at Katy Freeway
- Westbound lanes of Westpark Tollway at Harris-Fort Bend County line
- Westpark Tollway eastbound at Southwest Freeway
- Westpark Tollway westbound at Westheimer Place Drive
- Southbound lanes of I-69 at Cottonwood Church
Live traffic map
