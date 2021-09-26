pedestrian killed

2 killed in separate auto-pedestrian crashes

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in separate auto-pedestrian crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed over the weekend in separate auto-pedestrian crashes in the Houston area.

In west Houston, a man was crossing Westheimer Road at Voss when he was struck by an SUV.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died, according to Houston police. Investigators said the driver involved stopped and called 911 after the crash occurred. They do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Later on Sunday in north Harris County, a man who was walking was hit and killed by a van in the Spring area. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies say Harriet Sales was driving her van westbound through the 2900 block of FM 2920 when she attempted to turn right. A pedestrian, who police identified as Jacob Jones, was walking in the right lane when Sales hit him.

Authorities say Jones failed to yield to the van's right of way and was hit. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators said the portion of the roadway that the crash was on isn't well lit, therefore Sales did not see Jones. Sales showed no signs of intoxication, according to officials.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashtraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
2 killed while trying to cross South Main near 610, HPD says
Driver hit and killed by vehicle after his car broke down, HPD says
6-year-old hit and killed after getting off school bus in NW Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News