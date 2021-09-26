2 killed in separate auto-pedestrian crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed over the weekend in separate auto-pedestrian crashes in the Houston area.In west Houston, a man was crossing Westheimer Road at Voss when he was struck by an SUV.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died, according to Houston police. Investigators said the driver involved stopped and called 911 after the crash occurred. They do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.Later on Sunday in north Harris County, a man who was walking was hit and killed by a van in the Spring area. It happened around 5:30 a.m.Deputies say Harriet Sales was driving her van westbound through the 2900 block of FM 2920 when she attempted to turn right. A pedestrian, who police identified as Jacob Jones, was walking in the right lane when Sales hit him.Authorities say Jones failed to yield to the van's right of way and was hit. He died at the scene from his injuries.Investigators said the portion of the roadway that the crash was on isn't well lit, therefore Sales did not see Jones. Sales showed no signs of intoxication, according to officials.This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.