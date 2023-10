Police are looking into whether slick roads and speed played a role in the crash. The 16- and 17-year-old are expected to survive.

2 teens flown to hospital after Mustang crashes into ditch near George Bush Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking into whether slick roads and speed played a role in a crash that injured two teenagers in west Houston near George Bush Park.

According to Houston police, a Mustang clipped a truck on Westheimer Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both vehicles ended up crashing into a ditch.

A 16- and 17-year-old in the Mustang were flown to the hospital via Life Flight.

Police said both teenagers are expected to survive.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.