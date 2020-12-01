2 stellar West Texas parks are among the best places to stargaze in the U.S.

With pandemic numbers expected to spike during the holidays and social distancing concerns on the rise, a trip to wide open Texas spaces may be just what the doctor ordered.
Fortunately, the Lone Star State offers no shortage of stellar stargazing spots, as evidenced by a recent guide by star map company, Under Lucky Stars. Two Texas public spaces score in the guide's top 10 list of best national parks to enjoy celestial sights in the U.S.
To identify the ultimate stargazing destinations for visitors, Under Lucky Stars combed through each of the country's 62 national parks and created a scoring system based on the number of visitors to the park, accessibility, and the light pollution of the park's coordinates.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
