Texas falls out of gear as a top summer road-trip destination

Two years after Texas accelerated to the No. 1 spot as the top state for summer road trips, it's now losing some steam.

The Lone Star State has ranked 8th on WalletHub's 2025 list of "Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips," with Minnesota climbing through the ranks to claim the No. 1 spot this year.

Each year, the report compares all 50 states to figure out which are the most wallet-friendly, safe places to travel with plenty of fun activities for all. The report analyzes factors that road trippers prioritize for their trip plans, such as the average gas prices in each state, the type of attractions in each state, and more.

