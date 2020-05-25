Food & Drink

Houston-area vineyard West Sandy Creek Winery uncorks convenient getaway for wine lovers

RICHARDS, Texas -- Texan wine lovers and oenophiles are no doubt familiar with the popular Lone Star State winery, Messina Hof, which, in January, broke ground at its largest location to date in Richmond.

Houstonians who want to uncork a fun, winery getaway experience won't need to wait for Messina Hof's sprawling estate, or a road trip to Fredericksburg, however. West Sandy Creek Winery, located between Montgomery and Huntsville [little more than an hour from Houston], has reopened its doors after closing in accordance with the state-wide stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement.

The 60-acre ranch nestled at the edge of the Sam Houston National Forest in Richards, Texas, offers guests a chance to enjoy a bottle of wine outside in one of the winery's gazebos or on the patio and views of the vineyards and animals - horses, cows, goats, chickens, dogs, zebra, and donkeys - that call the ranch home.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

