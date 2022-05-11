Passenger forced to land plane after pilot has medical emergency while flying

"My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane," he said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Passenger forced to land plane after pilot has medical emergency

WEST PALM BEACH, FL. -- A passenger on board a single-engine plane was forced to land at the Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday after the pilot reportedly suffered a medical emergency.

In audio obtained by ABC News, the passenger can be heard telling Air Traffic Control he's got "a serious situation."

"My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane," he said.

In another audio clip, Air Traffic Control asks the passenger where he was located.

"I have no idea," the passenger responded. "I see the coast of Florida in front of me and I have no idea."

Air Traffic Control located the plane - a Cessna Caravan - on its radar flying just off the coast of Boca Raton.

Source told ABC News the controller involved is a certified flight instructor with experience working with Cessna aircrafts.

The passenger miraculously ended up landing the airplane at the airport safely.

"The person on the airplane who had no aeronautical experience listened very carefully and obviously followed instructions with great calm," said Aviation expert John Nance. "That's what made the difference."

The pilot was taken to the hospital, though his condition remains unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacaught on tapefaaaviationcaught on videonationalflight emergencyu.s. & worldemergency landingcaught on cameraairplaneabc news
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death
Police looking for shooter who injured multiple people in Brookshire
Man allegedly threatened gun on mother and child in road rage incident
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
Ozone Pollution Watch for Wednesday
Senate Democrats' bill would make Roe v Wade law and expand it
Gas prices jump to new record highs
Show More
New task force passes to track down wanted criminals in Harris Co.
3 suspects denied bond in death of Harris Co. sheriff's deputy
Road rage may be involved in Brookshire-area shooting
Officials reveal details of an outage that released 100 inmates
Apple to stop production of iPods
More TOP STORIES News