Owen Wilson brings laughs and screams to ghostly chaos that is Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

HOLLYWOOD -- Owen Wilson is one of the familiar faces you'll see in the new Disney film "Haunted Mansion" inspired by the classic theme park attraction.

He plays Father Kent and is a part of all the ghostly chaos happening inside that old structure.

"On The Red Carpet" sat down with Wilson before the on-going SAG-AFTRA strike and said he was happy to take the role.

Fun fact: He had never played a priest before!

"I have never been asked to play a man of the cloth and it's about time," said Wilson. "I don't think that I'd be a natural for, you know, every sort of priest, but Father Kent, this sort of New Orleans-style kind of salesman, we're not quite sure if anything that he's saying, like, you know, what's the basis? How accurate is it? That kind of character, I think I'm good at. Then there's this sort of Holy Spirit that kind of inhabited me."

Wilson said he likes that "Haunted Mansion" has its scary moments, but with lots of levity for laughter!

Making audiences smile and feel good is something he's just about perfected.

"I seem to have, I guess, a quality sometimes that, you know, that can make people laugh," said Wilson.

"Haunted Mansion" is rated PG-13 and hits theaters Friday, July 28.