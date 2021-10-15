3 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No one ever looks forward to road closures, especially not on a weekend this busy in Houston with the Astros playing. So, ABC13 has monitored the areas that plan to be closed and some recommended detours to save you from traffic.Here are the spots to avoid.Total closure eastbound from Skinner to Barker Cypress Road in Cypress.Closed Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.Detour: Use the Barker Cypress Road exit and get on the next available entrance rampTotal closure eastbound from Imperial Valley Drive to the Hardy Toll Road.Closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18.Detour: Use the Beltway 8 North eastbound exit to Hardy; use the frontage eastbound to the entrance ramp before Aldine Westfield and enter the Beltway 8 North eastbound mainlanesTotal closure of northbound mainlanes and connector ramp to SH-3/Old Galveston.Closed continuously from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct.15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18.Detour: Exit SH-3 and re-enter at SH-3 entrance ramp. The traffic from IH-45 will be forced onto the service road and may re-enter at SH-3 entrance ramp.The southbound mainlanes and entrance ramp from Spencer Highway and exit ramp to the Spencer Highway exit will also be closed.Closed continuously 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.Detour: Use southbound Red Bluff or Fairmont exit and southbound Spencer exit.