Weekend closures coming to I-10, Hwy 90 and Westpark Tollway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- I-10 eastbound is closed this weekend in Waller County.The shutdown is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. You can detour by taking the feeder road or Highway 90.In southwest Houston, the Westpark Tollway eastbound exit ramp to Post Oak is scheduled to be closed all weekend. Take US-59 as an alternate route.In Liberty County, Highway 90 is scheduled to be closed from FM-1413 to SH-146 this weekend. The shutdown is for the construction of the Grand Parkway bridge over Highway 90. That closure is expected to last overnight Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday. Drivers can detour to SH-146 and FM-1413.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.