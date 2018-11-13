WEATHER

What makes a storm a nor'easter?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the term and details how a nor'easter forms. (AccuWeather)

While many in the Northeast associate nor'easters with snow, winter is not the only time these storms can happen.

A nor'easter is a low pressure system that starts in the Southeast and intensifies as it moves to the Northeast, AccuWeather explains. Warm air from the system clashes with cold air as it moves to the northeast. They are called nor'easters because of the direction of the winds.

Nor'easters can cause crippling snow storms, heavy rain, gale force winds and beach erosion. They are strongest and most common between September and April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormaccuweathersnowwinter storm
WEATHER
Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon, but it'll still be chilly
Snow in Houston happens more than you think
It's snowing! Flurries falling in Houston and surrounding areas
SNOW IN TEXAS! Amarillo sees first snow of the season
More Weather
Top Stories
I-10 blocked after chase suspect killed in 100 mph crash
Man shot to death at home in Spring
Lamar High School student killed in gang hit near campus
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Mandatory water restrictions begin Wednesday for Galveston
Newlywed couple's mishap turns into one-of-a-kind wedding photo
American tourist murdered in Mexico and family wants answers
Juul halts store sales of some flavored e-cigarettes
Show More
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys
Dad fights back as village tries to take down kids' treehouse
Slain Lamar HS student well known at former school Yates
More News