accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormnor'easterstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter calls mayday during fire at Main Street Market
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
8-year-old girl with autism hit by car after leaving home
Deputy wounded when man opened fire at burger restaurant
New ways teens are hiding vaping habits in plain sight
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
Houston police officer injured in crash in southwest Houston
Show More
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
Tropical storm possible in Gulf of Mexico over next day or 2
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
This Halloween beer is illegal in 15 states
More TOP STORIES News