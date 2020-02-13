Weather

Wet cool front through Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our string of record-setting hot days comes to an end today. The much anticipated cool front has moved through the area and cooler air is beginning to filter in.

Any rain and clouds lingering behind the front will gradually lessen through the evening, and we should see mostly clear skies overnight and through tomorrow morning.



Sunday looks spectacular for most of the day with pleasant temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity. Showers could return as early as Sunday afternoon southwest of Houston, but most of us should stay dry until Sunday night when a warm front lifts in from the Gulf. You can expect scattered showers Monday ahead of another cold front arriving before sunrise Tuesday. You can expect a breezy and sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures throughout next week show cooler and nicer weather with highs mostly in the 70s.
