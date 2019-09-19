WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in SE Texas

The Flash Flood Emergency is expanding into northeastern Harris County. This is a very dangerous situation. Please do not travel unless needed. #TXwx https://t.co/JymUXBi8f9 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 19, 2019

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: A life-threatening flash flood is occurring about 60 miles east of Houston across parts of Chambers, Liberty, and Jefferson Counties. Travel along I-10 may impossible Thursday morning from Winnie to Beaumont. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/V4J6q0KPPH — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Emergency has expanded into northeastern Harris County.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Harris, Liberty, and Montgomery County until 11:15 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded through 7 p.m. Thursday.A life-threatening flash flood is occurring now from Winnie to Beaumont. A Flash Flood Emergency has also been expanded to include northwest sections of Liberty County. It also affects Chambers and Jefferson Counties.An emergency is issued when there is a severe threat to life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood.These bands of heavy thunderstorms across Montgomery and Liberty counties are expected to slowly push through Houston. These heavy storms could drop an additional 3-8" of rain, with some spots possibly receiving more.Please remain weather aware. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.