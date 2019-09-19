Weather

WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Emergency has expanded into northeastern Harris County.



A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Harris, Liberty, and Montgomery County until 11:15 a.m. A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded through 7 p.m. Thursday.

A life-threatening flash flood is occurring now from Winnie to Beaumont. A Flash Flood Emergency has also been expanded to include northwest sections of Liberty County. It also affects Chambers and Jefferson Counties.

A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for parts of Chambers, Liberty and Jefferson Counties.



An emergency is issued when there is a severe threat to life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood.



These bands of heavy thunderstorms across Montgomery and Liberty counties are expected to slowly push through Houston. These heavy storms could drop an additional 3-8" of rain, with some spots possibly receiving more.

SCHOOLS CLOSED: See full list of school closures and delays
Please remain weather aware. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
