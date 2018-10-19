ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Warmer and stormier for Friday

It's going to be a wet start to the morning and then it should dry out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A warm front is pushing in from the Gulf today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that will bring back some sunshine, highs in the 80s, and scattered thunderstorms.

Some of the storms that develop this afternoon and evening could dump 1-3" of rain, flooding low-lying spots and poorly drained streets. Travis says rain showers will continue off and on through the night and into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon the atmosphere will be drying out as a cool front blows in. This will partially clear the sky and bring back some sunshine on Sunday along with lower humidity.

Unsettled weather returns Monday as we return to work and school. It will be cool, cloudy, and wet to kick off the weekdays, then another stormy weather system rolls through on Wednesday and Thursday. This one will include moisture from a developing tropical weather system in the Pacific, increasing the threat for severe weather and flooding rains across Texas. Travis says once this weather system clears, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, including the final weekend of October.

