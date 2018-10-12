Folks, we've got a real deal COLD front coming to Texas next week that will put SNOW on the ground in the Texas Panhandle.



And yes, that colder air will eventually make it into Houston. Catch the forecast live on TV or stream here: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/BdtlYjWeOV — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 12, 2018

It finally feels like fall! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will warm the dry air well into the 80s this afternoon, but it will dry, not humid.It gets sticky again this weekend ahead of a strong cold front arriving early Monday.This will be our first real fall front of the season. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain will form ahead of the front and could linger behind the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will tumble into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon.