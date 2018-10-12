ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Warm weekend, then big cool down in Houston

Humidity returns this weekend with a few showers Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It finally feels like fall! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures are bottoming out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will warm the dry air well into the 80s this afternoon, but it will dry, not humid.

It gets sticky again this weekend ahead of a strong cold front arriving early Monday.



This will be our first real fall front of the season. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain will form ahead of the front and could linger behind the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will tumble into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon.

