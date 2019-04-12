Weather

Walden Golf Club in Conroe damaged by falling oak tree

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Clean-up is underway at Walden Golf Club after a tree came crashing through the clubhouse during a strong storm that rolled through on Sunday.

People were inside the clubhouse at the time, but no one was hurt.

Dakota Parsons was inside when the tree came through the roof.

"The wind started picking up pretty big, started getting really dark out, looked like 6, 7 o'clock at night," said Parsons.

Parsons continued, "The big tree fell all the way through to the back of the bar."

They're now preparing for any possible strong storms this weekend.

Owner Dan McIntyre said the club will make a full recovery, "We'll be better than we were before after we're done."

