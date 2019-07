WOW: Possible tornado came through Rice Village area and snapped some pretty strong trees #Abc13https://t.co/ayYMXpJgu6 pic.twitter.com/SpYNvkSPfS — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) April 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some parts of the Houston area including Missouri City and Pasadena are cleaning up after a powerful storm swept through neighborhoods and businesses.The National Weather Service said they found evidence of an EF-1 tornado in Pasadena on Sunday.At this time, there is no word yet on the Bellaire or W. University damage.