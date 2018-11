EMBED >More News Videos The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly touched down just west of Sealy.

Severe storms slammed through parts of southeast Texas Wednesday, causing storm damage and sightings of tornadoes.An Eyewitness News viewer captured a tornado southeast of Eagle Lake over the rice fields.The person who shared the video with ABC13 said it did not cause any damage in the area.The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly touched down just west of Sealy.