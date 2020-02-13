Very isolated sea breeze storms possible Tuesday afternoon, but most will stay dry

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our mostly clear skies Tuesday morning may allow some of us to see the Perseid Meteor Showers. The best viewing time will be between 4am and 6am Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. That's about the time the moon sets and before the sun rises. Get away from the city lights to give you the best chance to view.The big heat ridge will keep most of us dry but a storm or two will be possible along the sea breeze the next several afternoons. Where it doesn't rain, temps will easily soar to the middle and upper 90s. Feels like temps may touch 106.By the end of the weekend, rain chances will rise slightly as the heat ridge backs away to the west. For now we have a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday through Monday of next week.