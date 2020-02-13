Weather

Very isolated sea breeze storms possible Tuesday afternoon, but most will stay dry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our mostly clear skies Tuesday morning may allow some of us to see the Perseid Meteor Showers. The best viewing time will be between 4am and 6am Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. That's about the time the moon sets and before the sun rises. Get away from the city lights to give you the best chance to view.

The big heat ridge will keep most of us dry but a storm or two will be possible along the sea breeze the next several afternoons. Where it doesn't rain, temps will easily soar to the middle and upper 90s. Feels like temps may touch 106.

By the end of the weekend, rain chances will rise slightly as the heat ridge backs away to the west. For now we have a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday through Monday of next week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen funeral, memorial plans in Houston official
When could unemployed Texans start to receive extra $400?
UTMB to lay off 200 employees after facing $174M budget gap
What schools can learn from high COVID rate in bus drivers
Wife of Uber driver killed in deadly chase: 'I lost a gift'
Former TSU dean accused of stealing thousands from school
How rural communities are coping with COVID-19
Show More
Mom says Southwest kicked toddler son off flight over mask
'Empire' star featured in movie based on 1917 Houston riot
Horses found killed and butchered for meat in Pearland
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Bars try to reinvent themselves around Abbott's shutdown
More TOP STORIES News