Tropical Storm Imelda forms off upper Texas Gulf Coast

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Imelda has formed about 15 miles south of Freeport in the Gulf of Mexico. It's moving north at 7 mph. It is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or overnight.The main threat from the storm will be extremely heavy rain leading to extensive street flooding, and possibly creek and bayou flooding if it lasts into Thursday.The latest forecast calls for 4-10" of rain with isolated spots over 15". The first wave of heavy rain may impact Houston just in time for the Wednesday morning rush hour. Several more waves of rain could hit the area before the storm finally lifts north late Thursday.Please pay close attention to the forecast this week. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.