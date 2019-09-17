Weather

Tropical Storm Imelda forms off upper Texas Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Imelda has formed about 15 miles south of Freeport in the Gulf of Mexico. It's moving north at 7 mph. It is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or overnight.

The main threat from the storm will be extremely heavy rain leading to extensive street flooding, and possibly creek and bayou flooding if it lasts into Thursday.

The latest forecast calls for 4-10" of rain with isolated spots over 15". The first wave of heavy rain may impact Houston just in time for the Wednesday morning rush hour. Several more waves of rain could hit the area before the storm finally lifts north late Thursday.

Please pay close attention to the forecast this week. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
ABC13's The Midday
Man jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD
Hyundai driver slams into jogger before speeding off
Buc-ee's breaks ground on first Florida location
Show More
It's still summer, but snow is falling on top of Sierra Nevada
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Husband accused of killing his wife and 4 children: Officials
Electric new bar slides into Midtown with feel-good retro vibes
Santa Fe student caught with WWII grenade at school
More TOP STORIES News