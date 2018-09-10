Sunday's heavy downpours have done a good job of saturating our ground with moisture. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says with more thunderstorms expected this week, street flooding is becoming more likely.The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston County until 6 PM Tuesday.Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 50% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf later this week. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week. Hurricane Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend. Finally, Hurricane Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.