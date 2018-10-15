EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4486864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get ready for a big cool down!

Well, here it comes! A real fall cold front is blowing through southeast Texas this morning. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 50s a few hours after the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day, so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Pacific moisture will continue to overrun the cool air for days to come, keeping sunshine limited and rain in the forecast off-and-on into the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.