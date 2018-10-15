ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through Monday morning

Heat and humidity returns this weekend with isolated storms possible on Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Well, here it comes! A real fall cold front is blowing through southeast Texas this morning. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 50s a few hours after the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.
Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day, so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Pacific moisture will continue to overrun the cool air for days to come, keeping sunshine limited and rain in the forecast off-and-on into the weekend.
