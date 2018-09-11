WEATHER

Too many mosquitoes? Request spraying in Brazoria County

EMBED </>More Videos

How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes? (KTRK)

With a major flooding event comes the possibility of a rise in mosquitoes, especially due to standing water.

If you live in Brazoria County and notice more mosquitoes are biting, you can put in a spray request for your area.

Just fill out the form on the Brazoria County website and indicate the time of day where the mosquitoes are at their worst.

The county notes that its mosquito control district will be aerial spraying in areas with heavy mosquito populations.

SEE ALSO: How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermosquitofloodingBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
LIVE RADAR: Street flooding this morning in coastal counties
Chances increasing for tropical depression in the Gulf
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Flooding concerns on minds of Galveston officials once again
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Street flooding this morning in coastal counties
Chances increasing for tropical depression in the Gulf
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Abused dog on road to recovery with help from Aggie vets
Coyote intrudes homes and wakes up woman in middle of night
TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case
Show More
Airlines waiving fees because of Hurricane Florence
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
Flooding concerns on minds of Galveston officials once again
Autopsy performed on rapper Mac Miller, more tests needed
More News