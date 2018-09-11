Too many mosquitoes? Request spraying in Brazoria County

With a major flooding event comes the possibility of a rise in mosquitoes, especially due to standing water.
If you live in Brazoria County and notice more mosquitoes are biting, you can put in a spray request for your area.
Just fill out the form on the Brazoria County website and indicate the time of day where the mosquitoes are at their worst.
The county notes that its mosquito control district will be aerial spraying in areas with heavy mosquito populations.
