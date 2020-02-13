Weather

Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of 'less humid' front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few showers and storms are popping up west of I-45 this afternoon. We will continue to have a slight chance of rain into Wednesday evening.

Any storm that develops could be briefly heavy, produce cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, and cause the wind to gust up over 40 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will increase Thursday as an upper level low moves through Texas. Storm chances will continue Friday morning as the low departs. A weak front will move in behind this weather system, dropping the humidity for Saturday and maybe even Sunday.

On Sunday a disturbance in the southwest Gulf will be pushing tropical moisture back toward Texas. Chances for rain will be rising early next week as this area of low pressure continues to push moisture toward the I-10 corridor. The best chance of rain will be in our coastal counties. It is possible this low could develop into a tropical depression or storm. We will monitor it for some slow tropical development as it nears Texas early next week. The water is very warm over the western Gulf, the wind shear will be light, and the Bay of Campeche is notorious for rapidly spinning up small tropical weather systems.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officers with guns drawn surround chase suspect
Gov. Abbott set to discuss state's reopening process tomorrow
Mugshot released of Baytown officer who shot Pamela Turner
Aldi announces 2020 advent calendars
US unveils broad coronavirus vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout
Stop littering your PPE, Houston mayor urges
After nearly 60 years, Champ Burger continues to fuel the East End
Show More
Deshaun Watson brings popular cheesesteak chain to Houston
HFD Captain Tommy Searcy laid to rest
Judge scolds officials over teen's arrest in woman's murder
American Girl bringing 80s back with new doll
Houston's Nutcracker Market goes virtual
More TOP STORIES News