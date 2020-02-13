Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of 'less humid' front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few showers and storms are popping up west of I-45 this afternoon. We will continue to have a slight chance of rain into Wednesday evening.Any storm that develops could be briefly heavy, produce cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, and cause the wind to gust up over 40 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.Rain chances will increase Thursday as an upper level low moves through Texas. Storm chances will continue Friday morning as the low departs. A weak front will move in behind this weather system, dropping the humidity for Saturday and maybe even Sunday.On Sunday a disturbance in the southwest Gulf will be pushing tropical moisture back toward Texas. Chances for rain will be rising early next week as this area of low pressure continues to push moisture toward the I-10 corridor. The best chance of rain will be in our coastal counties. It is possible this low could develop into a tropical depression or storm. We will monitor it for some slow tropical development as it nears Texas early next week. The water is very warm over the western Gulf, the wind shear will be light, and the Bay of Campeche is notorious for rapidly spinning up small tropical weather systems.