This Uber driver's truck was no match for high water near Hobby

The Uber driver was on Monroe Boulevard near Scranton Street in his pickup truck when he drove onto a median to try to escape the floodwater and ended up in a hole.
"I lost traction. It's basically topsy-turvy, so that's why I'm spinning. I have no traction, no weight in the rear. If I had maybe a trailer in the rear, I might be able to pull myself out," said the driver, who did not want to be identified.
One viewer wrote on the ABC13 Weather Facebook page that it was difficult to see the water in Monroe in the dark.
Driver and passenger stuck in high water on Monroe Blvd
This is near Hobby Airport.
Later in the morning, tow trucks arrived to pull away stalled cars.
It's right by Hobby Airport.
IT IS A MESS!
This is on Monroe Blvd near the Gulf Freeway
This is near Hobby Airport off the Gulf Freeway.
