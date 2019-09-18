Flash flood threat increasing through Thursday

The main threat from the storm will be extremely heavy rain leading to extensive street flooding, and possibly creek and bayou flooding if it lasts into Thursday.
Our latest forecast calls for 6-12" of rain with isolated spots over 20" along and east of the center's path, which is currently moving north through western Harris County. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that means the threat for street flooding will increase overnight for all areas south and east of downtown Houston.
Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.
