Texas on standby to help areas devastated by Laura, Abbott says

Abbott is slated to speak at noon Wednesday about what the state will do in the wake of the storm that's already predicted to leave behind devastation to life and property. You'll be able to watch the streaming event in this post.
But before the briefing from Austin, Abbott spoke with Eyewitness News about preparations.
Ahead of the storm, President Trump approved Abbott's state of disaster declaration for the state, which orders federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.
The president's action authorized the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.
In a briefing over the weekend, Abbott declared a state disaster for 23 counties.
The 23 counties in Texas under the disaster declaration include Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Willacy.