Sunny weekend in Houston, but a freeze is possible next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another powerful cold front is on the way to Houston, but first we get to enjoy a sunny weekend with pleasant temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the gloomy sky will clear out overnight, dropping temps into the upper 30s and lower 40s across southeast Texas.Abundant sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday. Expect chilly temps in the mornings and mild afternoons.An even stronger cold front will reach Houston on Veterans Day. Travis says this is November's version of an arctic cold front. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. If that does occur, Travis says it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999.We're forecasting a 40% chance of showers on Veterans Day with highs in the 70s. Travis says the front isn't expected to arrive until the afternoon or evening hours, so all the parades and celebrations in honor of our veterans will likely be mile and rain-free. Temperatures will then tumble into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday. Wednesday morning appears to the coldest with the highest chance for a light freeze.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.