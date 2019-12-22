Weather

Sunny skies return Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The clouds associated with our last weather system will break up overnight, allowing us to have a lot of sunshine on Sunday. Temps will start out in the low 40s, then warm into the 60s during the afternoon.

The next few nights will be a bit cold but the afternoons will be mild, approaching 70 as make it to Christmas.

Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside. Rain doesn't return until next weekend.

