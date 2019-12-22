Sunny and mild Sunday... A closer look at your holiday week ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We started off cool this morning, but we will warm up nicely this afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s. We are also expecting a lot of sunshine so it'll be a great day to get outside.
The next few nights will be a bit cold but the afternoons will be mild, approaching 70 as make it to Christmas. It will also be a beautiful start to the week with sunny skies lasting through Christmas Eve. We could see a little more cloud cover on Christmas but it should still be a very pleasant day.
Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside. Rain doesn't return until next weekend.
