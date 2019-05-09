weather

'It wasn't this bad during Harvey': Sugar Land hit hard by Tuesday's storms

By and
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- For some residents of Greatwood Village in Sugar Land, time is of the essence.

"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," Riki Graves said.

They're watching the weather because more rain is expected this week, and after what happened Tuesday, they're trying to minimize the damage. The rain came in too fast and too soon.


"It was pouring when I got home," Graves said. "I get inside and it's lightning and the kids are scared, soaking wet."

She began documenting the fast-paced rain on her phone with photos. At 5:07 p.m., the rain started to rise.
The city of Sugar Land received eight inches of rain in just four hours.



"Then I started the progression pictures," she said.

By 5:24 p.m., you can barely see the tires of a truck she photographed.

Then, at 6:22 p.m., the vehicles were pretty much totaled and underwater.



She said it was a scary sight that has not been seen in the area before.

"We didn't get affected by Harvey, but here we are, our house is flooded," resident Troy Bryant said.

Bryant is one of a few neighbors working to gut his home and get rid of soggy furniture, just in case this area starts to flood again in the coming days.

RELATED: Houston area school delays and cancellations
"It's unfortunate, especially when it just rained," he said. "It wasn't because a levee broke or hurricane."

With Mother Nature, there is truly nothing you can do but stay prepared and always have a plan.

If you live in Sugar Land and have flood damage you would like to report, click here. Residents can include pictures and a location pin where flooding occurred.

