'It wasn't this bad during Harvey': Sugar Land hit hard by Tuesday's storms

"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," Riki Graves said.
They're watching the weather because more rain is expected this week, and after what happened Tuesday, they're trying to minimize the damage. The rain came in too fast and too soon.
Look at this flooding in Sugar Land. They saw 8 inches of rain in 4 hours. To give you perspective, the city saw the same amount of rain in 3 days during Harvey. https://t.co/jobqHRz4UO @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/aKlLLrYyMi— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 8, 2019
"It was pouring when I got home," Graves said. "I get inside and it's lightning and the kids are scared, soaking wet."
She began documenting the fast-paced rain on her phone with photos. At 5:07 p.m., the rain started to rise.
"Then I started the progression pictures," she said.
By 5:24 p.m., you can barely see the tires of a truck she photographed.
Then, at 6:22 p.m., the vehicles were pretty much totaled and underwater.
She said it was a scary sight that has not been seen in the area before.
"We didn't get affected by Harvey, but here we are, our house is flooded," resident Troy Bryant said.
Bryant is one of a few neighbors working to gut his home and get rid of soggy furniture, just in case this area starts to flood again in the coming days.
RELATED: Houston area school delays and cancellations
"It's unfortunate, especially when it just rained," he said. "It wasn't because a levee broke or hurricane."
With Mother Nature, there is truly nothing you can do but stay prepared and always have a plan.
If you live in Sugar Land and have flood damage you would like to report, click here. Residents can include pictures and a location pin where flooding occurred.
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.